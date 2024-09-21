Super League Kerala | Thiruvananthapuram Kombans holds Kannur Warriors FC

A 10-man Thiruvananthapuram Kombans held Kannur Warriors FC to a 1-1 draw at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here on Saturday.

Super-sub Ganesan scored the equaliser for Kombans by crashing in a rebound from a free-kick in the 86th minute. The goal came against the run of play much to the disappointment of the visitor.

Kombans got a numerical disadvantage just before half-time when captain Patrick Mota picked up two yellow cards in a short span of time for needless fouls.

The host’s goal came under intense pressure at the start of the second half and Warriors surged ahead during their period of dominance. Warrior’s Cameroon player Ernesten Lavsamba scored with a spectacular volley from the top of the box in the 56th minute to put his side into the lead.

At the start, Warriors overwhelmed Kombans with slick passing and nice build-up play from the midfield.

The early signs of danger for the home team came in the fifth minute when Praygan Sundar Gogoi curled in a freekick which was tipped over by goalkeeper Michel Santos.

The surge of moves from both flanks put Kombans’ defence under pressure but the finishing left a lot to be desired. Warriors captain Adrian Corpa and Asier Alvarez wasted goal-scoring chances. Kombans sparked into life late into the first half and the first look at the rival goal came in the Patrick Mota’s lay off saw Akmal Shan enter the rival box but shoot wide.

The result: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans 1 (Ganeshan 86th) drew with Kannur Warriors FC 1 (Ernesten Lavsamba 56th).

