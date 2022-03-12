Sunrise Ruby and Finch catch the eye

March 12, 2022 18:02 IST

March 12, 2022 18:02 IST

Sunrise Ruby and Finch caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Agostini Carracci (A. Prakash) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Fete Accompli (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Finch (N.B. Kuldeep), Fassbinder (Shailesh) 51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Sunrise Ruby (A. Prakash) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Botero (Kaviraj) 1-24, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Mock race noted on Mar. 10: Race track:

1200m: Alaistar (app), Saddler’s Legacy (Shelar), Percivale (Parmar), Faranoush (Mosin), Mystic Bay (app), Memorable Moments (app) and Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/35.5. 6L, 3/4 and Nk. Alaistar who was racing third till the bend easily won the race by six lengths.