Sunrise Ruby and Finch catch the eye
Sunrise Ruby and Finch caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 12) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Agostini Carracci (A. Prakash) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Fete Accompli (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Finch (N.B. Kuldeep), Fassbinder (Shailesh) 51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.
1000m: Sunrise Ruby (A. Prakash) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Gusty Girl (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.
1200m: Botero (Kaviraj) 1-24, 600/42. Moved fluently.
Mock race noted on Mar. 10: Race track:
1200m: Alaistar (app), Saddler’s Legacy (Shelar), Percivale (Parmar), Faranoush (Mosin), Mystic Bay (app), Memorable Moments (app) and Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/35.5. 6L, 3/4 and Nk. Alaistar who was racing third till the bend easily won the race by six lengths.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.