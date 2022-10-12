Sunny CC retains first division title

Sunny CC, the KKDCA first division league champions

M. Venkatakrishnan (Rainbow KMP CC, 5/41)

Kanyakumari: Sunny Cricket Club (Nagercoil) emerged the first division champion of the TNCA- Kanyakumari DCA league for year 2021-22 recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final standings:

KKDCA league (2019-20):

I div.: 1. Sunny CC( Nagercoil); 2. Packer (Nagercoil). Best performers: Batsman: J. Babin Christo (Packer); bowler: S.C. Venu Krishnan (V-90); all-rounder: A.Libin Jose (Packer Colts).

ADVERTISEMENT

II div.: 1. Marthandam Friends; 2. Vantage (Nagercoil). Best performers: Batsman: A. Mohamed Faraz (Eagle); bowler: R.S. Asubin (Marthandam Friends); all-rounder: R.K. Anuraj (Marthandam Friends).

KKDCA league (2021-22):

I div.: 1. Sunny CC (Nagercoil); 2. V-90 (Nagercoil). Best performers: Batsman: M. Daniel Archer (Bharath); bowler: S. Aswin Bright (V-90); all-rounder: G. Prabhu (Vantage).

II div.: 1. Kumari (Nagercoil); 2. Cosmos (Kulasekaram). Best performers: Batsman: V.S.Visakh (Cosmos); bowler: M. Abhiram (Cosmos); all-rounder: A. Mohamed Faraz (Eagle).

Venkatakrishnan's effort in vain

Coimbatore: M. Venkatakrishnan's five for 41 went in vain as SNR Sons Trust SC registered a 19-run win over Rainbow KMP in the CDCA second division league recently.

The scores:

II div.: SNR Sons Trust SC 200 in 46 overs (Jash K Kankaria 45, V. Jeeva 3/43, M. Venkatakrishnan 5/41) bt Rainbow KMP 181in 49.4 overs (Vipin T. Gupta 52, V. Thandava Moorthy 36, V. Ganesh 3/36).

Rainbow 1972 MMCC 194 in 50 overs (S. Deepak 63, S. Dhilish 31 n.o.) lost to EAP CA 195/1 in 30.1 overs (A. V. Abhilash 66 n.o., N. Mohammed Ashiq 76, S. Vijay 51 n.o.).

IV div.: Suryabala CA 135 in 36 overs (S. Sakthivel 4/39, M.S. Dinesh 4/39) lost to RKS Kalvinilayam ICC 136/2 in 27.5 overs (R.B. Gowtham 76 n.o., B. Yuvaraj 51)

V div.: Rathinam College 187 in 43.4 overs (A. Arunkumar 4/30, S. Siranjeevi 3/48) bt Vasantham 157 in 43.5 overs (R. Praveen Kumar 55, A. Arunkumar 31, R. Nallathambi 4/19, N.K. Yashwanth 3/19).

VI div.: R.B Groups 132 in 35.2 overs (D. Jaison Jebraj 35, D. Hari Prasad 3/17) bt Grand Dravid CA 54 in 27.4 overs (S. Manoj. 3/6).

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya 143 in 42.4 overs (K. Sundarraj 70) lost to Indian Sports 144/7 in 43.4 overs (P. Sivakumar 50, S. Sanjay Kumar 3/25).

Narrow win for Velusamy CC

Tirupur: Velusamy CC edged out Tirupur CA by one wicket in the DCAT first division league recently.

The scores:

I div.: Tirupur CA 142 in 38.3 overs (P. Hariharasudhan 42, Palanisamy 3/10, Naveen Kumar 3/24) lost to Velusamy CC 144/9 in 46 overs (N. Janarthanan 3/22).

II div.: Sona CC 195 in 47.2 overs (A. Muhammed Basheer 43, K. Easwaran 38) bt Stadium Sports 176 in 42 overs (J. Sanjay Prakash 76, K. Selvakumar 4/24).

Lucky Star 115 in 44.5 overs (Manikandan 4/19, Shiva 3/12) bt Parthiban CA 61 in 24.2 overs (Senthil 3/12, Ganesh 4/9).

IV div.: Kangayam 178 in 42 overs (Vetrivel 43, Dhilip 3/32) lost to Tirupur CF 181/3 in 35.1 overs (P. Lokesh Kumar 69, M. Manikandan 54).

Easy for Blue Mountain

Udhagamandalam: Blue Mountain got the better of Yellanalli XI by three wickets in the NDCA third division league at the Gandhi Maidan grounds in Kotagiri recently.

In the NDCA under-16 inter-school tournament, JSS International defeated Holy Innocents High School and Junior College by 69 runs.

The scores:

Yellanalli XI 200/6 in 35 overs (K. Harish 75, A. Naresh Kumar 33, G. Prasanth 35 n.o.) lost to Blue Mountain 201/7 in 32.5 overs (S. Rajkumar 72 n.o., K. Kanagaraj 47, S. Bharath 36.

Kaattimma 216 in 30 overs (M. Anurudh 41, K. Yeshwanth Kumar 39, M. Dhamotharan 32, R. Rajiv 34, L. Prakash 3/42, B. Asif 3/26) bt Green City 150 in 26 overs (A. Starlin 32). (Match reduced to 30 overs a side).

NDCA U-16: JSS International 160 in 36.3 overs (Vedant 55, G. Srivel 38) bt Holy Innocents 91 in 28.3 overs (Kayshap Patel 4/13).