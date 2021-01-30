Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘Curling is not a sport. I called my grandmother and told her she could win a gold medal because they have dusting in the Olympics now’
1. On January 31, 1924, Austrian Herma Szabo won the gold medal at the only women’s event at the very first Winter Olympics at Chamonix, France. The event was also the very first winter sport to be included in the Olympics. What event is this in which it is normal for athletes to experience more than 300 revolutions per minute and still continue performing?
1. The only country to have won a gold medal at every Winter Olympic Games is the United States, and they have won a total of 282 medals (G/S/B) over 23 games. There is only one event in which the U.S. has never landed a single podium spot. This is the biathlon which is a cross-country race with an added element. What is the added element which is something many Americans are inexplicably passionate about?
1. Curling is one of the oldest winter sports, having been depicted in a 1565 painting by Bruegel. Originating in Scotland, this bizarre sport is a sort of chess played using granite stones and brooms. What was the original playing fields for this game which happened every winter?
1. There have been two instances in the history of the Winter Olympics where the competition was threatened by two interesting but exactly opposite issues. The first was at the 1964 Innsbruck games where the issue was solved with the help of the Austrian Army who took the help of a mountaintop. The second instance was at the 1998 Nagano, Japan games when schedules had to be adjusted because of a freak natural event. What are the two issues that affected these two games?
1. The country which leads the medal tally at the Winter Olympics has a massive 362 medals of which 132 are gold. It is one of only three countries (along with Austria and Liechtenstein) that have more medals in the Winter games than the Summer games. Some of the reasons for their dominance are their geographical location, long history of cross-country skiing and free health care. Which country is this that hosted the 1952 Winter Olympics?
1. At the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Games a certain demonstration took place which never returned to the Olympics. Five contestants from Canada and seven from the U.S. competed in the event which took place in a 40.5 km-long course. This was the first and (as of 2020) only time an animal other than a horse has taken part in the Olympics. What event is this which you would mostly associate with polar explorers?
1. American athlete Eddie Eagan was a member of the four-man bobsled team that won gold at the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympics. This got him into the history books with a record that still stands. The record came about because 12 years earlier he had won the gold in Light-heavyweight boxing at the Antwerp Olympics. What unique record does Eagan hold?
1. The 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics was hailed as the first ‘weather-proof’ Olympics. This was, thanks to a group of enterprising meteorologists, climate experts and technology. The venues were made picture-perfect and sport ready, thanks to huge machines which used a high-pressure pump to carry out their work. What did these machines provide which ensured that the games carried on despite there being a dry winter forecasted that year?
1. Cecilia Colledge born in November 1920 is credited with being the first female skater to perform a double jump, as well as inventing two new spins. After watching the 1928 World Championships she was inspired and started practicing. This led to her taking part and placing 8th at the 1932 Winter Olympics. At the 1924 Olympics, Carl August Kronlund (born 1865) won a silver medal as part of the Swedish Curling team. What two records do these two athletes hold as of 2020?
1. The summer Olympics have been boycotted by various countries for various reasons over the years. In the history of the Winter Olympics it has happened only once. This was at the 1980 Lake Placid Games when the International Olympic Committee recognised the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as ‘China’ (which was returning to the Olympics for the first time since 1952) and asked this country to compete under a different name to placate the PRC. What country is this which has a long-strained relationship with China?