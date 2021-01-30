Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. There have been two instances in the history of the Winter Olympics where the competition was threatened by two interesting but exactly opposite issues. The first was at the 1964 Innsbruck games where the issue was solved with the help of the Austrian Army who took the help of a mountaintop. The second instance was at the 1998 Nagano, Japan games when schedules had to be adjusted because of a freak natural event. What are the two issues that affected these two games?