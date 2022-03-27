Sport

Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

When they start the game, they don’t yell, ‘Work ball.’ They say, ‘Play ball’: Willie Stargell

1. On March 27, 1871, the first international match of this sport took place in Edinburgh. Scotland defeated England 1-0 and 4,000 people were in attendance for this historic moment of this close-contact sport whose for which the rules came into existence only 26 years earlier ago. The sport gets its name from the school in England where the rules were written. What is the name of the school and consequently the sport played by two teams of 15 players each with an oval ball?

Answer :

Rugby

