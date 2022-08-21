Sport

Sumit, Rohit bag bronze in wrestling U20 world championships

Sumit and Rohit Dahiya opened India’s Greco Roman account by landing bronze medals on the concluding day of the World under-20 wrestling championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

Sumit, a World cadet bronze medal winner who lost to Armenian Suren Aghajanyan ‘by fall’ in the semifinals, rallied to beat World junior bronze medallist Mert llbars of Turkey 6-3 in a 60kg bronze medal contest.

The Indian, trailing 3-0 at one stage, narrowed the deficit to 3-1 by the break time and employed gut wrench in the second period to ensure his victory.

Rohit Dahiya (82kg), an Asian under-20 bronze medal winner, beat Czech Republic’s Marek Vrba 4-2 in the repechage round. In the bronze medal match, Rohit, who was 7-0 behind, banked on some push-outs and three warnings to his rival Ukraine’s Ruslan Abdiiev to post an 8-7 win.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2022 11:29:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/sumit-rohit-bag-bronze-in-wrestling-u20-world-championships/article65794956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY