Sumit, Rohit bag bronze in wrestling U20 world championships

Sumit and Rohit Dahiya opened India’s Greco Roman account by landing bronze medals on the concluding day of the World under-20 wrestling championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

Sumit, a World cadet bronze medal winner who lost to Armenian Suren Aghajanyan ‘by fall’ in the semifinals, rallied to beat World junior bronze medallist Mert llbars of Turkey 6-3 in a 60kg bronze medal contest.

The Indian, trailing 3-0 at one stage, narrowed the deficit to 3-1 by the break time and employed gut wrench in the second period to ensure his victory.

Rohit Dahiya (82kg), an Asian under-20 bronze medal winner, beat Czech Republic’s Marek Vrba 4-2 in the repechage round. In the bronze medal match, Rohit, who was 7-0 behind, banked on some push-outs and three warnings to his rival Ukraine’s Ruslan Abdiiev to post an 8-7 win.