Sultan Suleiman pleases

Pune:

15 November 2021 19:04 IST

Sultan Suleiman pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 15) morning.

Sand track

800m: Charming Star (Agarwal) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Istanbul (S. Sunil) 52.5, 600/40. Pushed. Grand Sinatra (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved fluently. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Top Class/Eternal (Agarwal), Bombay (app) 54.5, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Aniket), Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 1-6.5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Fairmont (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. well. 2/y/o Pegaso (Agarwal), Thea’s Pet (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former responded well and they finished level.

1400m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Maintains winning form.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: 2/y/o Liam (T.S. Jodha), Connaught (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Winter Storm (Ayyar), Camden Town (Shelar) and Hot To Trot (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40.5. First named ended two lengths in front of the second named who further finished three lengths ahead of the last named. Angels Trumpet (T.S. Jodha), Circuit House (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They jumped out well and finished level.

Noted on Nov. 14

Sand track: 600m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Queen O’ War (Sandesh) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Lit (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Good. Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Tigrio (Shelar) 53, 600/41. Moved fluently. Winter (P. Shinde), Seminole (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Red Riot (rb), Nord (rb) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Arabian Muktar (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Mehr (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Cherished (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

1200m: Dragoness (Parmar), Brazos (P. Dhebe) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former moved attractively while the latter was eased up at 600m. Miracle (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Rambunctious (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Emrys (Kirtish), Sun Gold (Chouhan) 1-22, 800/52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Sunlord (Kaviraj), Spinoza (Chouhan) 1-23, 800/52, 600/39. Former made four lengths and finished level. Immeasureable (Mosin) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Super Natural (Kirtish) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Good.

1400m: Alluring Silver (Chouhan), Minx (Kirtish) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1600m: Theon (Kirtish), Parisian (Chouhan) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively.