Sukant Kadam secures silver at Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024

Sukant Kadam’s silver medal cements his position among the top para-badminton players in the world

Published - September 22, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Surakarta, Indonesia

ANI
Sukant Kadam. File Photo

Sukant Kadam. File Photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s para-badminton Sukant Kadam clinched a silver medal at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024, showcasing remarkable skill and determination throughout the tournament.

In a hard-fought final, Kadam faced Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the Men’s Singles SL4 category, with the match ending 21-14, 21-14 in favour of the local favourite. Reflecting on his performance, Kadam said, “I gave my best in the final, but Fredy played an exceptional game. It was a great learning experience, and I’m proud of my journey in this tournament. Every match is a step forward, and I’ll keep pushing to improve and aim for gold in future competitions.”

Kadam’s silver medal cements his position among the top para-badminton players in the world, continuing his impressive international form.

Paralympic Games: Sukant sets up semifinal clash with Suhas in semifinals; Nitesh too win

India’s Medal Haul

The Indian contingent delivered a stellar performance, with several athletes winning medals across various categories:

Men’s Singles SL3: Umesh Vikram secured gold, while Nehal Gupta took silver and Jagadesh Dilli won bronze.

Women’s Singles SL3: Mandeep Kaur won silver, and Neeraj claimed bronze.

Men’s Singles SH6: Sivarajan won silver, and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy secured bronze.

Men’s Singles SL4: Naveen Sivakumar bagged a bronze medal.

Men’s Singles SU5: Ruthick Ragupathi took home silver.

Women’s Singles SU5: Koshika Devda won bronze.

Mixed Doubles SL3-SL4: Nehal Gupta and Naveen Sivakumar claimed silver, while Umesh and Surya, along with Harshit and Kartik, secured bronze.

Men’s Doubles SU5: Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupathi won gold.

Women’s Wheelchair WH1: Pallavi Kuluvehalli took gold, while Prema Vishwas and Anusha Chidananda secured bronze.

Women’s Singles WH2: Alphia James clinched gold, with Shabana winning bronze.

Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2: Poorna Rao and Munna Khalid won bronze.

Men’s WH1: Prem Kumar Ale secured bronze.

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5: Neeraj and Arati Patil secured bronze, alongside Vaishali Nilesh and Irina Whalers from Germany.

Women’s Doubles WH1-WH2: Alphia James and Pallavi Kuluvehalli won bronze, along with Anusha Chidananda and Shabana.

This exceptional performance underscores India’s growing strength in para-badminton on the global stage.

September 22, 2024

