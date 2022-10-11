Lemmet puts Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh in final

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 11, 2022 18:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemmet scored four goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37B, Chandigarh, cruised to a 5-1 victory over Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand, in the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup inter-school football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Arjun scored the other goal for the winner, while Dogar Purty pulled one back for the Jharkhand team.

In the final to be played from 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Chandigarh team will challenge Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland, that beat CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick by Setungchim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

David scored the lone goal for the Manipur team.

The results (semifinals):

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Govt. Model SSS, Sector-37B, Chandigarh 5 (Lemmet 4, Arjun) bt Zila Schol, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand 1 (Dogar Purty).

Pilgrim HSS, Dimapur, Nagaland 3 (Setungchim 3) bt CT HSS, Mayang, Imphal 1 (David).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app