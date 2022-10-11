Sport

Lemmet puts Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh in final

Lemmet scored four goals as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-37B, Chandigarh, cruised to a 5-1 victory over Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand, in the semifinals of the 61st Subroto Cup inter-school football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

Arjun scored the other goal for the winner, while Dogar Purty pulled one back for the Jharkhand team.

In the final to be played from 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Chandigarh team will challenge Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland, that beat CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal 3-1 thanks to a hat-trick by Setungchim.

David scored the lone goal for the Manipur team.

The results (semifinals):

Govt. Model SSS, Sector-37B, Chandigarh 5 (Lemmet 4, Arjun) bt Zila Schol, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand 1 (Dogar Purty).

Pilgrim HSS, Dimapur, Nagaland 3 (Setungchim 3) bt CT HSS, Mayang, Imphal 1 (David).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 6:13:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/subroto-cup-football/article65997003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY