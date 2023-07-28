ADVERTISEMENT

 Stravinsky, Pharazon, King Of War, Victoria Doresaani, Third Avenue and By The Book shine

July 28, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stravinsky, Pharazon, King Of War, Victoria Doresaani, Third Avenue and By The Book shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Forty Niner (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45.5. Easy. Katana (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-16, 60043. In fine nick. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-14.5, 600/46. Easy. Evaldo (Girish) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1400m: Super Gladiator (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Klimt (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 55.5. Maintains form. Victoria Doresaani (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,2001-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Salman K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. King Of War (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out smartly. By The Book (Likith) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Impressed. Appsara (Shinde), Sagittarii (Tejeshwar) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tigerking (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well.

Inner sand — July 27:

1000m: The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

Outer sand — July 26:

600m: Ozark (rb) 46. Moved freely. Greeley (Salman K) 45. Shaped well. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (rb) 43. They moved fluently.

1600m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US