 Stravinsky, Pharazon, King Of War, Victoria Doresaani, Third Avenue and By The Book shine

July 28, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Stravinsky, Pharazon, King Of War, Victoria Doresaani, Third Avenue and By The Book shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Forty Niner (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45.5. Easy. Katana (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-16, 60043. In fine nick. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-14.5, 600/46. Easy. Evaldo (Girish) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1400m: Super Gladiator (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Easy. Klimt (rb) 1-47, (1,400-600) 55.5. Maintains form. Victoria Doresaani (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,2001-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved fluently. Stravinsky (rb), Pharazon (Salman K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. King Of War (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Halchemeny (S. Shareef) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out smartly. By The Book (Likith) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Impressed. Appsara (Shinde), Sagittarii (Tejeshwar) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Tigerking (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well.

Inner sand — July 27:

1000m: The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: The Golden Dream (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

Outer sand — July 26:

600m: Ozark (rb) 46. Moved freely. Greeley (Salman K) 45. Shaped well. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (rb) 43. They moved fluently.

1600m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A fine display.

