Storm Breaker, Lady Mimi, Branka, Royal Eminence, and Pinewood shine

March 07, 2022 18:19 IST

Storm Breaker, Lady Mimi, Branka, Royal Eminence and Pinewood shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (March 7).

Outer sand: 600m: Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 43. Shaped well.

800m: Oui Sauvage (Santosh G) 57, 600/42.5. Handy.

Inner sand: 600m: Eagle Bluff (rb), One Ready Player (rb) 41.5. Former finished well in front. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 41. Lady Solitaire (Shyam Kumar) 41. In fine shape. Gallant Star (B. Dharshan) 41.5. Fit. Heidmar (Santosh G) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Grey Twilight (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Urged. MSG Fantasy (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Versatile (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/41. Former finished well in front. Star Glitter (rb) 57, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Shez R Star (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Full Of Surprise (B. Dharshan) 56.5, 600/41. Unextended.

1000m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Well in hand. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-13.5, 800/56.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Divina (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Royal Falcon (rb), Storm Flag (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Asgardia (B. Dharshan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Niggled. Pinewood (Ramandeep), Palsy Walsy (K. Lakhan) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former finished two lengths in front. Fiery Red (Santosh G), Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Branka (Shahar Babu) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved Impressively. Lady Mimi (S. Kamble), Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. They moved attractively. Starriya (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Decisive (Shahar Babu) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Dangerous (Santosh G), DYF (G. Ross) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Winraise (Ramandeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Eased up. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Herring (Santosh G), Showmanship (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up.