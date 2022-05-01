Still I Rise for Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

May 01, 2022 00:30 IST

May 01, 2022 00:30 IST

Still I Rise, who is in fine nick, has an edge over his rivals in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m), the star attraction of the races here on Sunday (May 1).

1. KODANAD HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 11-00 a.m.: 1. Wonder Blaze (2) A. Ayaz Khan 60, 2. Protea (5) C. Umesh 59, 3. Glorious Sunshine (3) Inayat 58, 4. Streek (7) Rajesh Kumar 58, 5. Shadow Of Love (8) M.S. Deora 57, 6. Lucky Twenty One (9) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 7. Fiat Justitia (1) Kuldeep Singh 56, 8. Rwanda (6) Surya Prakash 55.5, 9. Grey Twilight (10) Ramandeep 55 and 10. Platini (4) Indrajeet Kumar 51.

1. STREEK, 2. GREY TWILIGHT, 3. PROTEA

2. BURLIYAR HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 11-30: 1. Trending Princess (3) P.S. Kaviraj 60, 2. Easy Rider (6) Zervan 58, 3. Turf Beauty (8) Kuldeep Singh 57, 4. Glorious Grace (4) A.M. Alam 56, 5. Masterpiece (9) P. Sai Kumar 55, 6. Abilitare (2) C. Umesh 54, 7. Martingale (7) P. Vikram 53, 8. Gingersnap (1) Farhan Alam 52.5 and 9. Royal Treasure (5) Nakhat Singh 51.5.

1. EASY RIDER, 2. TURF BEAUTY, 3. ABILITARE

3. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,500m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), outstation horses are eligible, 12-00 noon: 1. Historian (6) Santosh G 64.5, 2. My Opinion (4) M.S. Deora 64, 3. Storm Breaker (3) B. Dharshan 59, 4. Mzilikazi (2) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 5. Emelda (1) P. Sai Kumar 56, 6. Night Hunt (5) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Angelino (7) C. Umesh 52.5, and 8. New Look (8) P.S. Kaviraj 50.

1. NIGHT HUNT, 2. NEW LOOK, 3. HISTORIAN

4. PABLITO HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 12-30 p.m.: 1. Sasakwa (9) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Karadeniz (8) Farid Ansari 59.5, 3. Despacito (1) C. Umesh 59, 4. Wakanda (10) B. Dharshan 58, 5. Magical Wish (7) Surya Prakash 57, 6. Mon General (3) P.S. Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Celeritas (5) Kiran Naidu 56, 8. Lordship (4) Farhan Alam 56, 9. Krishaa’s Choice (6) Ashhad Asbar 54 and 10. Pappa Rich (2) S.A. Amit 52.5.

1. DESPACITO, 2. SASAKWA, 3. KARADENIZ

5. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms), 1-00: 1. Babu Vamsee (1) Ramandeep 56, 2. Dark Son (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Emperor Ashoka (6) Ashhad Asbar 56, 4. Kancha (5) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Pavarotti (9) Zervan 56, 6. Rubirosa (8) C. Umesh 56, 7. Star Glory (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 8. Star Romance (—) (—) 56, 9. Still I Rise (2) A. Imran Khan 56 and 10. True Icon (3) Gaurav Singh 56.

1. STILL I RISE, 2. PAVAROTTI, 3. STAR GLORY

6. DRACO HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Star Glitter (6) Rajesh Kumar 61.5, 2. Heidmar (3) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 3. Proposed (4) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 4. Air Marshall (1) A. Imran Khan 59, 5. Eagle Bluff (2) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 6. Kikata (ex: Come Calling) (5) C. Umesh 55.5, 7. Sabatini (7) M.S. Deora 55, 8. Sunday Warrior (9) Ramandeep 55, 9. The Intimidator (8) P. Vikram 54.5 and 10. Marshall (10) Surya Prakash 50.

1. AIR MARSHALL, 2. EAGLE BLUFF, 3. PROPOSED

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.