Stay humble if you do well or go back to the drawing board if you don’t: Suryakumar Yadav

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a giant in the format and his astronomical numbers speak for themselves. However, the Mumbai batter is excited and motivated to play red-ball and multi-day cricket. In a chat along the sidelines of the Buchi Babu tournament, he revealed that he was keen to stake a claim in the Test squad. Excerpts:

You’ve made the call to play the Buchi Babu tournament. This shows that you want to get back into the red-ball scheme of things. How much does competing in the longest format mean to you?

Red-ball cricket has always been my priority. When I grew up in the maidans of Mumbai and played a lot of local cricket, I started playing with the red cherry. The love for the longest format began there, and has always been there.

I’ve taken part in a lot of First Class matches for more than 10 years now and I still cherish playing this format. There’s no question about it and that’s why I’m here before the Duleep Trophy.

I will always look for an opportunity to come and play for Mumbai, be it in First Class or a tournament like the Buchi Babu. A lot of international players have played in this competition before and have gone on to represent the country.

Could you elaborate on the experience of playing such events during the season?

We are fortunate to have this tournament because we don’t get many multi-day games back home during this weather. Yes, you can practice for a couple of hours, but standing in the heat for six hours and doing that three or four days in a row is only possible through a game. That’s very important going forward in the Duleep Trophy and, hopefully, in Tests.

You had a short stint in the Indian Test side. There are 10 matches coming up. Some are in spin-friendly conditions at home and the rest are in Australia where your wrist-work will come into play. Do you think you can claim a spot?

There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again. I made my debut for India in Tests.

After that, I got injured as well. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.

Going forward, if I have to play, then I’ll automatically play. That’s not in my control. What’s in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play Duleep Trophy and then see what happens.

But yes, I’m really looking forward. There are 10 Test matches lined up and I’m obviously excited for some red-ball fun.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wants the team to play a fearless brand of cricket...

I think the way he’s played his game has been amazing for India and he understands each player’s strengths. He knows what the players like to do on the ground or during practice sessions. So, he’s given a free hand to everyone.

How do you adjust your batting style while switching between formats?

It’s necessary to adapt to the conditions well. In Mumbai, you have red soil, but here it’s black soil and the wickets are a bit different.

You have to be one step ahead in the challenging longest format and can’t bat like how you would in a T20. But at the same time, intent is imperative. Everything else will take care of itself when you play.

You can’t go into the game and ponder too much. You just have to go out, put your heart into it and enjoy the game. Stay humble if you do well or go back to the drawing board and start again if you don’t.

The Mumbai squad assembled here has a mix of youngsters along with experienced players like Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan and yourself. How are you learning from each other?

I mean, not only Shreyas or Sarfaraz, the learning also comes from players who have not even played a single game for Mumbai till now.

You can observe them during training and there will be small things you grasp that can be added to your own routine.

There is no senior or junior in learning. It’s all the same when you play this sport.

