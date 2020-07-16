States have to decide on resumption, says Rijiju

New Delhi

16 July 2020 03:04 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated the need to bring back on-field sports by the end of this year but admitted it would not be easy, given the spread and scope of COVID-19.

On the second day of his online interaction with State sports ministers and officials, Rijiju hoped for a phased resumption of sporting activity, adding that the final decision would rest with the State governments.

“The States will have to independently decide when they can start sports activities and training,” Rijiju said.

