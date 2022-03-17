State u-18 chess gets underway

Special Correspondent

Coimbatore

More than 100 players in the Open category and 55 in the girls’ section shared the lead with one point apiece after the first round of the Tamil Nadu State under-18 chess championship at the Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) here on Thursday.

The top performers will further represent the State in the National under-18 championship, organised by the Coimbatore District Chess Association (CDCA), at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology, Pollachi, from April 14 to 23.

The championship, jointly inaugurated by N. Jayabal, CDCA president, and Srivasa Sastri, CHRO, KCT, has attracted 314 players from 31 districts.

The results (first round, top-10 only):

Open: S. Anirudh 0 lost to Ayushh Ravikumar 1; B. Vignesh 1 bt M. Madhan Kumar 0; B. Naveen 0.5 drew with Mrithyunjay Mahadevan 0.5; Dinesh Kumar Jaganathan 1 bt S.D. Vishnu 0; R. Rathees Rooban 0 lost to V. Tarun 1; S.P.K. Arul Anandh 1 bt S. Radha Krishnan 0; S.P. Vishwa 0 lost to A. Kumaresh 1; T. Hari Ganesh 1 bt V. Divesh 0; K. Prajin 0 lost to M.S. Nawin 1; S. Nenthiran Balaji 0 lost to K.P. Pranav 1.

Girls: L. Jyothsna 1 bt S. Mayeesha Zabin; Rebecca Jesumarian 1 bt U.M. Aarna Prataa 0; P. Ananya 0 lost to M.K. Poorna Sri 1; A. Sasvatha 1 bt V. Barani Karthika 0; Bharathi 0 lost to Keerti Shree Reddy 1; Divyabharathi Masanam 1 bt P. Deekksha 0; Dharshini Arunachalam 0 lost to V. Meenatchi Rajam 1; Femil Chelladurai 1 bt B. Dhayazhini 0; B. Dhivya 0 lost to S. Vijayasubhashri 1; S. Kanishka 1 bt S. Diya 0.