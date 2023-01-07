State inter-district team tennis from Jan. 26

January 07, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

KOCHI: The Kerala State inter-district team tennis championship for the B.M. Edward Memorial Trophy, organised by the Ernakulam District Tennis Association, will be held at the Regional Sports Centre here from January 26 to 29.

Competitions for men and women and for boys and girls in the under-14, 16 and under-18 age groups will be held in the four-day event which carries a total prize fund of Rs 1 lakh.

Yaseen hattricks as St. John’s enters final

ALUVA: Yaseen scored a hattrick as Thrissur’s St. John’s HSS (Parappur) blanked Kuttamassery’s Government HSS 7-0 and entered the final of the mini-MAT inter-school football tournament at the Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

St. John’s will meet Palakkad PMG HSS, which defeated Kothamangalam’s Mar Basil HSS 1-0, in Saturday’s final. The winner will qualify for the Mar Athanasious Trophy all-India schools football tournament which begins at the same venue on Sunday.

The results (semifinals):

St. John’s HSS, Parappur, Thrissur 7 (Yaseen 3 goals, Gilbert 2, Abin Wilson and Dilraj 1 each) bt Govt HSS, Kuttamasery 0.

PMG HSS, Palakkad 1 (Gowtham 1 goal) bt Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam 0.

GM Akash to guide chess stars in Kochi

KOCHI: The Chess Association of Kerala will organise a two-day Grandmaster training programme for State-level age-category winners at the Mermaid Hotel, Vytilla, from Saturday.

The training will be held in two batches and Grandmaster G. Akash will be in charge of the event.

eom