Stars promise to light up Hero Women’s Indian Open golf

With two weeks to go for tee-off, the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open has already confirmed a strong field headed by the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland.

Quite significantly nine of the top-10 finishers of the last edition are scheduled to return to the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will have the first round on October 24. With Diksha Dagar and Gaurika Bishnoi, apart from professional debutant Avani Prashanth, expected to offer the home challenge, three former champions Christine Wolf, Camille Chevalier and Caroline Hedwall lend charisma to the field.

The Indian trio had finished in the top-10 last year, and will be keen to build on the performance.

Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand and Lee Anne Pace of South Africa will be some of the other prominent players, who have already distinguished themselves in the circuit with their achievements, especially in topping the Order of Merit.

The champions of the current season, Alice Hewson and Amy Taylor of England, Perrine Delacour of France, Manon De Roey of Belgium and Shannon Tan of Singapore are expected to make it a lively competition.