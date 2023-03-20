Starc scythes through India top-order as Aussies give India a thorough hiding

March 20, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Visakhapatnam

From Saturday afternoon until a few hours before the start of the match on Sunday, the city of Visakhapatnam had been receiving persistent rains, and there were even doubts about whether a complete game was possible.

Thankfully for the capacity crowd at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, the sun came out just in time to get the second ODI going as scheduled.

From then on, Mitchell Starc (five for 53) ensured that even if there were a threat of rain later in the day, it would not matter much as he blew the India batting line-up away in just about two and a half hours.

The left-arm pacer produced a fine display of swing bowling to shoot out the hosts for just 117, setting up a thumping ten-wicket win for Australia.

Chasing a modest target, openers Mitchell Marsh (66 n.o., 36b, 6x4, 6x6) and Travis Head (51 n.o., 30b, 10x4) flayed the Indian bowling attack with disdain as Australia romped home in style in just 11 overs to level the three-match series 1-1.

On a pitch that was under cover till about a few hours before the start, Aussie skipper Steve Smith had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss.

The sweating under the covers would have left enough moisture to assist the pacers, and the Australian attack made full use of it, needing only 26 overs to bowl out the Men in Blue.

India’s struggle against quality left-arm swing bowling stood exposed again as Starc ran through the top order like a hot knife through butter.

The 33-year-old struck off the third ball of the innings when Shubman Gill went for a big drive, playing away from his body and hitting it straight to the point fielder. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started well with a few boundaries, while Starc struggled to find his rhythm.

In the fifth over, the tall left-arm seamer hit his stride and removed Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav off successive deliveries. Starc found Rohit’s edge when the India skipper went for a drive on the up, with Smith taking a good catch after fumbling initially at first slip.

Off the next ball, in a carbon copy of his dismissal from Mumbai, Suryakumar was trapped plumb in front to a delivery that swung and seamed into the right-hander at a ferocious pace.

K.L. Rahul too was out leg before off Starc as the ball moved in sharply into him, and India was reduced to 39 for four in the ninth over.

Nathan Ellis — who came in for Glenn Maxwell — accounted for Kohli, who looked fine until he played across to a full delivery before the bowler had Ravindra Jadeja caught behind.

Abbott chips in

Sean Abbott chipped in with three wickets, including that off Hardik Pandya, caught brilliantly by Smith one-handed while diving full stretch at first slip.

Fittingly, Starc finished the Indian innings when he breached Mohammed Siraj’s defence to take his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs and hand India its biggest defeat in ODIs in terms of balls remaining.