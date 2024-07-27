SRM student qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024

Jyothika Sri Dandi, a BA first year student at the Easwari School of Liberal Arts in SRM University-AP, has qualified for the Indian Women’s 4x400m relay team in the Paris Olympics-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-Sports in the university Dhiraj Parasher said the institution was proud of her achievement and affirmed their unwavering support to Ms. Jyothika. He wished her luck and said she should return as an Olympic champion. Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora said Ms. Jyothika was aiming to be an Olympian and the University wished her success in her endeavour.

A native of Tanuku town in West Godavari district, Ms. Jyothika is a two-time national champion and is determined to achieve her goal by investing hard work, determination and resilience. In 2021, she bagged a gold medal in the 400-metre race at the Indian U23 Championships. Her winning streak continued as she went on to win the Indian National Open Championships for 400 metres race in Thiruvananthapuram, and won a bronze in the women’s 4x400 metres relay at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship held in Bangkok.

Her fine performance at 2024 World Relays Championships in Nassau, Bahamas secured her the Indian women’s team’s ticket to the Paris Olympics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.