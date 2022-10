KUALA LUMPUR: S. Shrikrishna of India became the new World 6-red snooker champion when he defeated Habib Sabah of Bahrain 51-4, 0-39, 63-0, 39-0, 45-7, 43-2 in the final here on Tuesday. The 22-year-old completely outplayed Habib in a one-sided best-of-nine frames final.

Repeating the tremendous form he showed in the semifinals, Shrikrishna mesmerised the audience with his characteristic blistering attack from the word go.