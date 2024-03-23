Srikanth makes first semis in 16 months at Swiss Open

March 23, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Basel

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in Basel.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final-four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on March 23. He last played a semifinal at Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, will next face Chinese Taipei's world no. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on March 23.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21 17-21 15-21 loss to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in anothr quarterfinal.

Another upcoming Indian Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21 19-21 in a 43 minute clash at the St. Jakobshalle stadium.

