GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srikanth makes first semis in 16 months at Swiss Open

March 23, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Basel

PTI
A file photo of Kidambi Srikanth in action.

A file photo of Kidambi Srikanth in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament when he progressed to the semifinals with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in Basel.

Playing his eighth tournament this season, Srikanth finally got some momentum as he made his first final-four appearance in 16 months with a 21-10 21-14 win over Lee in 35 minutes on March 23. He last played a semifinal at Hylo Open in November 2022.

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, will next face Chinese Taipei's world no. 22 Lin Chun-Yi on March 23.

It turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for Kiran George as his gallant fight ended with a 23-21 17-21 15-21 loss to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in anothr quarterfinal.

Another upcoming Indian Priyanshu Rajawat also found Chou Tien Chen too hot to handle, going down 15-21 19-21 in a 43 minute clash at the St. Jakobshalle stadium.

Related Topics

badminton / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.