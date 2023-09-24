ADVERTISEMENT

Srihari, women's freestyle relay team advance to finals

September 24, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Hangzhou

The quartet of Olympian Maana Patel, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Janvi Choudhary and Shivangi Sarma clocked 3:53.80s to finish sixth in the 10-team affair and make the final

PTI

Star swimmer Srihari Nataraj. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Star swimmer Srihari Nataraj and the Indian women's team qualified for the men's 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay finals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 24.

The quartet of Olympian Maana Patel, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Janvi Choudhary and Shivangi Sarma clocked 3:53.80s to finish sixth in the 10-team affair and make the final.

Also read | Gold hunt: On the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and India’s prospects

Sirhari, on the other hand, touched the pad at 54.71s to finish second in his heat and fifth overall to progress to the final.

The other Indian swimmer in the fray, Utakarsh Santosh Patil finished with a time of 59.42s to sign off at 20th spot in the men's 100m backstroke event.

Both the finals will be held later in the day.

Tanish George Matthew and Anil Kumar Shylaja failed to progress to the men's 100m freestyle final, finishing 12th and 17th respectively.

