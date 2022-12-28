ADVERTISEMENT

Srihari Nataraj strikes it rich at inter-university swimming championship

December 28, 2022 03:20 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

In the women’s section, Pratyasa Ray won the 100-metre backstroke gold for Utkal University and the 400-metre freestyle silver

The Hindu Bureau

Srihari Nataraj won the 100-metre backstroke gold with a time of 57 seconds. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Srihari Nataraj clocked 24.75 seconds in winning the 50-metre butterfly gold for Jain University in the All India inter-University swimming championship at the KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar.

Nataraj also won the 100-metre backstroke gold with a time of 57 seconds.

In the women’s section, Pratyasa Ray won the 100-metre backstroke gold for Utkal University and the 400-metre freestyle silver behind V. Preetha of Bangalore University.

The results:

Men:

400m freestyle: 1. Aneesh Gowda 4:01.24; 2. Anurag Singh 4:13.56; 3. Dhyan Balakrishna 4:15.45.

100m backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj 57.00; 2. Siva Sridhar 58.86; 3. Siddhant Sejwal 59.09.

200m breaststroke: 1. S Danush 2:25.67; 2. Kalp Bohra 2:27.72; 3. Bhargav Phukan 2:27.90.

50m butterfly: 1. Srihari Nataraj 24.75; 2. Benedicton Rohit 24.98; 3. Bikram Changmai 25.18.

Women:

400m freestyle: 1. V Preetha 4:53.67; 2. Pratyasa Ray 4:54.26; 3. BG Madhura 4:55.59.

100m backstroke: 1. Pratyasa Ray 1:08.48; 2. Shrungi Bandekar 1:08.74; 3. Yashwani Suhag 1:11.82.

200m breaststroke: 1. Jyoti Patil 2:45.79; 2. Kalyani Saxena 2:46.22; 3. Chahat Arora 2:47.14.

50m butterfly: 1. Uttara Gogoi 30.08; 2. Shristi Upadhaya 30.12; 3. Priyanga Pugazharasu 31.22.

