February 04, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

Coimbatore: Sri Ramakrishna Cricket Trust team girls dominated the opening leg of the HR Cricket Academy’s women trophy tournament at the CSK Academy grounds in Kelambakkam, Chennai, recently.

Trained by renowned coach A.G. Guruswamy, the SRCT girls, in their maiden outing, won all the four matches. They defeated HRCA by 79 runs in the opener and followed it up with comfortable wins over Life Sports, Chennai Super Kings Academy and Sports University.