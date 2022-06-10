Sreeshankar, Baranica set new meet marks

Scaling new heights: It was a day to remember for pole vaulter Baranica. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

June 10, 2022 21:21 IST

Abhishek and Sanjivani claim 10,000m crowns in contrasting fashion

Two new meet records were set on the opening day of the 61st SNJ-National inter-State athletics championships here on Friday. None of the athletes could make the cut either for the Commonwealth Games or the World Championships.

Long jumper M. Sreeshankar of Kerala set a new mark in the qualifying event with a jump of 8.01m, erasing Prem Kumar’s 8.00m effort in 2013. Muhammad Anees Yahiya of Kerala came second 7.85m ahead of Jeswin Aldrin 7.71.

It was a good day for Tamil Nadu in women’s pole vault as it bagged the top three positions with E. Baranica claiming gold with a new meet mark of 4.05m. Rosy Meena Paulraj and Pavithra Venkatesh finished second and third after clearing 4m, the old mark set by Khyati Vakharia in 2018.

Unsuccessful attempts

After clearing 4.05m, Baranica went for 4.10m which she couldn’t clear in two attempts while giving a ‘pass’ to the third. She went for the jugular by going for the National record held by Surekha (4.15m, 2014) but failed again.

Abhishek Pal and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav scripted contrasting victories to bag the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 10,000m races respectively. While Sanjivani led from start to finish, Abihshek had to ward off a stiff challenge from Gulveer Singh and Dharmender.

The results: Men: 10000m: 1. Abhishek Pal (UP) 29:55.51s, 2. Gulveer Singh (UP) 29:55.71, 3. Dharmender (Raj) 29:55.84.

Long jump (qualifying): 1. M. Sreeshankar (Ker) 8.01m (NMR, Old: Prem Kumar, 8.00m, Chennai, 2013), 2. Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Ker) 7.85, 3. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.71.

Women’s pole vault: 1. E. Baranica (TN) 4.05m (NMR, Old: Khyati Vakharia, 4.00m, Guwahati, 2018), 2. Rosy Meena Paulraj (TN) 4.00m, 3. Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 3.90m.