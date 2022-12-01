Sreenidhi Deccan surprises Mohammedan Sporting

December 01, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

V.V. Subrahmanyam

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Sreenidhi midfielder Faysal Shayesteh, center, scores against Mohammedan Sporting on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Sreenidhi Deccan FC fought back from a two goal-deficit to score a surprising 4-3 win over Mohammedan Sporting in the Hero I-League football at Deccan Arena (Sreenidhi School campus) here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match began on an even note before the visitor took the lead through a long-range strike from midfielder Nikola Stojanovic in the 25th. A few minutes later, Faslurahman doubled the advantage with a rebound header from close range. Faysal Shayesteh gave Sreenidhi hope with a free kick just before half-time to make it 1-2.

Sporting restored the two-goal advantage when S.K. Faiaz scored from another long-range effort in the 66th minute and it looked like the points were sealed. However, Sreenidhi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto’s substitutions proved to be very effective.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Captain David Castaneda and winger Rosenberg Gabriel came on and made their presence felt. But it was defender Awal Mohammed who got the home team back into the game as he thumped in a volley in the 69th minute. Barely two minutes later, Castaneda headed in Faysal’s free-kick to equalise and in the 81st minute, he scored another header to clinch the issue for Sreenidhi.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will travel to Srinagar to face Real Kashmir next on December 6.

The result: Sreenidhi Deccan 4 (Faysal, Awal, Castaneda 2) bt Mohammedan Sporting 3 (Nikola Stojanovic, Faslurahman, S.K. Faiaz).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US