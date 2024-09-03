Fourth-seeded Abhay Singh of India lifted the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy 2024, a PSA Challenger Tour squash event in Kuala Lumpur recently, after a thrilling 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 victory over top seed Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong in the final. This is Abhay’s 10th PSA title.

“Winning this title is a testament of my hard work and dedication. The semifinal against Velavan was tough, but I dug deep to win. To then recover and beat a top-50 player like Lau in the final is an incredible feeling,” Abhay said.