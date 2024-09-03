GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abhay clinches the title

Published - September 03, 2024 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Fourth-seeded Abhay Singh of India lifted the Tuanku Muhriz Trophy 2024, a PSA Challenger Tour squash event in Kuala Lumpur recently, after a thrilling 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-4 victory over top seed Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong in the final. This is Abhay’s 10th PSA title.

“Winning this title is a testament of my hard work and dedication. The semifinal against Velavan was tough, but I dug deep to win. To then recover and beat a top-50 player like Lau in the final is an incredible feeling,” Abhay said.

Related Topics

squash

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.