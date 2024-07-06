Abhay Singh of India will feature in two finals in the Asian doubles squash championships in Johor (Malaysia) on Sunday.

On Saturday, Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar, the top seeds, stormed into the men’s doubles title-round with a commanding 11-9, 11-2 win over the Japanese pair of Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi in 23 minutes in the last-four stage.

Later, Asian Games medallist Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, defeated the Hong Kong pair of Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-8, 11-10 in the mixed doubles semifinals.

“I’m very pleased to be in both finals, winning two golds was the goal before we came here so that’s what we are focused on tomorrow,” Abhay said.

“The men’s match was comfortable while the mixed match was a bit challenging, but still I am pleased to come through without dropping a game. Being in another finals of an Asian Championship is an honour, looking forward to converting them both,” he added.

Abhay and Joshna will meet second seed Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong of Hong Kong for the mixed doubles title while Abhay and Velavan will lock horns with second seed Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the men’s doubles final.