The Indian women’s team finished fifth and the men’s outfit took the sixth place in the Asian team squash championships, which concluded here on Sunday.

The women defeated Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions while the men lost to South Korea 1-2.

The results: 5-6 positions: Men: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Jeongmin Ryu 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Minwoo Lee 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 8-11; Om Semwal lost to Jooyoung Na 9-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Women: India bt Iran 2-0 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Pooja Arthi Raghu bt Parmin Nekopayantak 11-5, 11-7, 12-10).

