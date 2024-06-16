GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian women finish fifth; Men end sixth

Published - June 16, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Dalian (China)

Sports Bureau

The Indian women’s team finished fifth and the men’s outfit took the sixth place in the Asian team squash championships, which concluded here on Sunday.

The women defeated Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions while the men lost to South Korea 1-2.

The results: 5-6 positions: Men: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Jeongmin Ryu 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Minwoo Lee 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 8-11; Om Semwal lost to Jooyoung Na 9-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Women: India bt Iran 2-0 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Pooja Arthi Raghu bt Parmin Nekopayantak 11-5, 11-7, 12-10).

