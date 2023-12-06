December 06, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

India’s Abhay Singh lost to Baptiste Masotti of France 8-11, 5-11, 1-11 in the men’s second round of the Lucino Vanities-New Zealand squash open in Tauranga on Wednesday. Velavan will take on Paul Coll of New Zealand on Thursday in the second round.