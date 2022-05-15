Joshna advances
Sports Bureau
India’s Joshna Chinappa, seeded 12th, defeated the 18th seed Emily Whitlock of Wales 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 in the women’s second round of the PSA World squash championships in Cairo on Sunday.
However, India’s Ramit Tandon lost to Gregoire Marche of France 13-15, 11-9, 7-11, 8-11 in the men’s second round.
Earlier results:
Men, first round: Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Mazem Gamal (Egy) 11-9, 11-2, 11-5; Saurav Ghosal bt Zahed Salem (Egy) 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7.
