Tamil Nadu finishes with six medals in squash

Sports Bureau
October 06, 2022 17:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The victorious Tamil Nadu men’s team. From left: Navaneeth Prabhu, Abhay Singh, S. Velavan and Harinderpal Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GANDHINAGAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu finished with a rich haul of six medals, including three gold, two silver and a bronze, in the squash event of the 36th National Games here on Wednesday.

The results:

Men’s team, final: TN bt Maharashtra 2-0 (S. Velavan bt Suraj Chand 11-4, 11-8, 11-5; Abhay Singh bt Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-9, 11-4).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's singles, final: Abhay Singh (TN) bt S. Velavan (TN) 11-2, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8.

Women’s team, final: Delhi bt TN 2-0 (Anahat Singh bt Rathika Seelan 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Tanvi Khanna bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-8, 11-2).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Women’s singles, final: Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) bt Urvashi Joshi (Mah) 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
squash

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app