India boys and girls teams go down in the quarterfinals

Published - July 22, 2024 05:33 pm IST

HOUSTON

Sports Bureau

India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World junior squash championships team competition on Sunday. Seeded sixth, the boys went down 1-2 to fourth ranked South Korea while the girls lost by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

Yuvraj Wadhwani got the Indian boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who won the individual bronze last week , went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four games. In the decider, Kun Kim proved too strong for K.S. Arihant.

In the girls’ clash, Anahat Singh won 3-2 against Thanusaa Uthrian after Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson. In the deciding tie, Nirupama Dubey rallied strongly before losing in five games to Doyce Ye San Lee.

India results (quarterfinals): Boys: Lost to South Korea 1-2 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Seojin Oh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; Shaurya Bawa lost to Joo Young Na 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11; K.S. Arihant lost to Kun Kim 7-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Girls: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson 7-11, 3-11, 10-12; Anahat Singh bt Thanusaa Uthrian 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey lost to Doyce Ye San Lee 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 10-12, 3-11).

