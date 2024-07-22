GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India boys and girls teams go down in the quarterfinals

HOUSTON

Published - July 22, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Sports Bureau

India boys and girls lost narrowly in the quarterfinals of the World junior squash championships team competition on Sunday. Seeded sixth, the boys went down 1-2 to fourth ranked South Korea while the girls lost by an identical margin to third seed Malaysia.

Yuvraj Wadhwani got the Indian boys off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory over Seojin Oh. However, Shaurya Bawa, who won the individual bronze last week , went down to individual silver medallist Joo Young Na in four games. In the decider, Kun Kim proved too strong for K.S. Arihant.

In the girls’ clash, Anahat Singh won 3-2 against Thanusaa Uthrian after Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson. In the deciding tie, Nirupama Dubey rallied strongly before losing in five games to Doyce Ye San Lee.

India results (quarterfinals): Boys: Lost to South Korea 1-2 (Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Seojin Oh 11-7, 4-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; Shaurya Bawa lost to Joo Young Na 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11; K.S. Arihant lost to Kun Kim 7-11, 6-11, 9-11).

Girls: India lost to Malaysia 1-2 (Shameena Riaz lost to Whitney Wilson 7-11, 3-11, 10-12; Anahat Singh bt Thanusaa Uthrian 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6; Nirupama Dubey lost to Doyce Ye San Lee 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 10-12, 3-11).

Related Topics

squash

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.