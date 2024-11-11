 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sprint ace Mark Cavendish ends cycling career in style with Singapore win

Mark Cavendish, one of the best road sprinters in cycling history, retired in style by winning the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore

Published - November 11, 2024 01:50 am IST - SINGAPORE

AP
Winner Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates after crossing the finish line during the Prudential Singapore Tour De France Criterium, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024

Winner Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates after crossing the finish line during the Prudential Singapore Tour De France Criterium, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Mark Cavendish, one of the best road sprinters in cycling history, retired in style on Sunday (November 10, 2024) by winning the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore.

The 39-year-old from the Isle of Man broke famed Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory in July.

Fittingly, for his final race Cavendish wore No. 35 on his race jersey and won in a dash to the line for the 165th victory overall in his career.

'Achieved everything I can', says Cavendish ahead of last race

“I’m quite emotional actually,” Cavendish said. “I realised in the last 5 laps that it was the last 15 kilometers (9 miles) of my career."

He finished just ahead of Belgian riders Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud De Lie.

“What an incredible day to share my last race with those riders," Cavendish said. "With the future of sprinting, with this next generation of sprinters."

Nicknamed the “Manx Missile,” Cavendish had planned to retire after the 2023 season but changed course and returned with the goal of passing Merckx's Tour stage-win record.

However, Cavendish was a pure sprinter and — being limited in the mountain stages — was never close to winning the Tour.

Cavendish also won stages at the two other Grand Tours — 17 on the Giro d’Italia and three at the Spanish Vuelta — and became a world champion in 2011 in Copenhagen.

Published - November 11, 2024 01:50 am IST

Related Topics

sport / cycling

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.