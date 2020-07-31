Sportstar’s Star Talk with East Bengal FC

East Bengal, one of the most successful teams in Indian club football, will celebrate its centenary on August 1, 2020.

Home to several iconic Indian players, East Bengal has won 39 Calcutta Football League titles, 28 IFA Shield trophies and three NFL crowns, and clinched the ASEAN Club Championship — a continental tournament — in 2003.

The club, however, is currently facing perhaps the toughest challenge in its history as it finds itself running against time to secure a berth in the Indian Super League, the top tier of club football in the country.

To commemorate the occasion, Sportstar, as a part of its Star Talk series, will be in conversation with former India captains Bhaichung Bhutia, East Bengal’s player of the century, and Renedy Singh. Joining them will be the club’s assistant general secretary Dr. Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta and Kushal Das, general secretary of the All India Football Federation. The session, moderated by Amitabha Das Sharma of The Hindu, will look at the glorious legacy of the club while also analysing the challenges the institution faces today.

You can attend the webinar — powered by ITM University — on August 1 at 7 p.m., by registering for free at https://bit.ly/STAREDIT.