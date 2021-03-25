Sportstar Aces Awards over five episodes

The virtual ceremony is scheduled for March 27, April 1, 2, 3 and 4

The annual Sportstar Aces Awards, which honour athletes and organisations for their achievements and contributions towards the betterment of sport in the country, will be held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition will be held over five episodes on March 27, April 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Owing to the near global shutdown of sport in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition seeks to honour the Giants of the Decade in Indian sport. These #SportstarGoDs will be assessed for their performance and consistency from 2011 to 2020.

There are 11 awards under the Popular Choice category open for public voting. There are 14 Jury awards and a special recognition award under a new category — Sports for Good — where the work of organisations/individuals who have used sports as a tool for the betterment of society will be recognised.

The awards were launched in 1994 with a vision of celebrating the stars, the future stars and the tireless partners who have dedicated their lives to sports to realise the dream of making India a sporting nation.

In 2018, to celebrate 40 years of Sportstar, the awards were reimagined and launched with the tagline ‘Celebrating Excellence in Sports’. The past winners of the Aces Awards include Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Prakash Padukone, Virat Kohli, M. C. Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, P. V. Sindhu, Hima Das and Leander Paes, among others.

You can register here for the virtual ceremony: