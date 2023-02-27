February 27, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The 2023 Sportstar Aces Awards function will be held in Mumbai on February 27 from 6. 30 p.m. onwards.

This year there are 27 categories of awards – 6 Popular Choice and 21 Jury awards, which will be presented by IDFC First Bank. The six Popular Choice Awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, Sporting Moment of the Year and Spirit of Sports.

The Jury Awards are Sportsman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket, Racquet Sports, Individual Sports, Team Sports, Track and Field, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), Young Achiever of the Year (Girl), Best Talent Mentor (Grassroots Coach).

There will also be a separate Chairperson’s Award for Sports for the Social Good, which will honour individuals or organisations that have used the power of sports to make our world a better place.

