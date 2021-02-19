19 February 2021 22:17 IST

Fans can cast their votes on sportstar.thehindu.com/aces-awards/popular-awards.

The Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 celebrate consistency in performance and impact of sports stars in the decade between 2011 and 2020.

The nominees:

SPORTSMAN OF THE DECADE (CRICKET, MEN)

M.S. Dhoni: He led India to glory at the 2011 World Cup and followed it up with the Champions Trophy crown in 2013. He is arguably the best finisher in ODIs and one of the best captains the country has ever had.

Virat Kohli: Has had an astonishing decade, scoring 66 hundreds and amassing more than 20,000 runs in international cricket. His consistency across all three formats has been stunning and he has also emerged as a successful skipper.

R. Ashwin: Ranks amongst the best exponents of off-spin bowling in world cricket. He was one of the leading performers with the ball when India won its first Test series in Australia on the 2018-19 tour. He continues to be India’s go-to bowler in Tests.

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE DECADE (CRICKET, WOMEN)

Mithali Raj: Been the torchbearer of Indian women's cricket for more than two decades. In 2020, she made it to the ICC ODI Team of the Decade. She is the only player to make more than 200 appearances for her country and also score more than 6,000 runs in ODIs (209 matches, 6,888 runs).

Jhulan Goswami: Has served the country with distinction as a bowler and skipper. The pacer has been India's biggest weapon since 2002 when she made her debut. She is the only bowler to scalp more than 200 wickets in ODIs (225 in 182 games).

Smriti Mandhana: The 24-year-old has become a vital link in India’s batting chain. She has been a consistent performer with the bat and showcased her leadership skills when she marshalled Trailblazers to its maiden triumph in the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

