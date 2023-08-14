Sports School OSD suspended for alleged misbehaviour with girl students

August 14, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud suspended the Telangana Sports School (Hakimpet) Officer on Special Duty in the wake of allegations of alleged misbehaviour with girl students.

The Minister reviewed the incident in the presence of Sports Authority of Telangana State MD Shailaja Ramaiyer and other senior officials at his official chambers here on Sunday. He also appointed a five-member committee to probe the issue and submit a detailed report.

The Minister reiterated that the State government didn’t hesitate to take serious action in such similar cases before also. “We will not tolerate even any disrespectful behaviour or even lowering the dignity of women and not hesitate to take action against such erring officials in however high posts they might be in,” the Minister said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Srinivas Goud also instructed the officials to initiate necessary measures to assure faith and trust to the parents of the girl students who were victims in the Sports School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT