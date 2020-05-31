Sport

Sports ready for restart in the UK

ECB steps up plans for games behind closed doors

“The British sporting recovery has begun” the UK government proclaimed as it approved the return of domestic competitive action behind closed doors from June 1.

But with much of the country still in effective lockdown, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden, told a news conference on Saturday: “For more than two months after sport stopped and after weeks of round-the-clock discussions with medical experts and professional sports bodies, I’m delighted to announce today that the government has published guidance which allows competitive sport to resume behind closed doors from Monday (June 1) at the earliest.”

Horse racing is set to be the first major sport back in action on Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board will step up plans to restart the sport behind closed doors after the British government gave the green light to return to action.

Meanwhile, there have been no positive findings from the latest round of coronavirus testing carried out in the Premier League.

