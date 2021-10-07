Sports pistol team clinches gold; Adarsh wins silver

Adarsh Singh, champion Henry Turner Leverett and Laurent Cussigh, the rapid fire pistol medallists.

07 October 2021 21:55 IST

Adarsh Singh clinched the men’s rapid fire pistol silver in the Junior World Championship shooting here.

Adarsh was in the race for the top spot after a strong start of two perfect rounds in the final, but was overtaken to the gold by Henry Turner Leverett of USA, 32 to 28.

It was a fine performance by Adarsh after the disappointment in the second stage of qualification when he could collect only 280 points as against 294 in the first stage.

The Sidhu twins, Udhayveer and Vijayveer, also made the final but were placed fifth and sixth respectively.

The trio of Rhythm Sangwan, Naamya Kapoor and Manu Bhaker won the sports pistol team gold by beating USA 16-4 in the climax.

There was another silver in trap team event when Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan and Vivaan Kapoor went down fighting 4-6 to Italy.

India climbed further on top of the medals table with nine gold, eight silver and three bronze. USA followed a close second with six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

The results:

Junior men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. HenryTurner Leverett (USA) 32 (579); 2. Adarsh Singh 28 (574); 3. Laurent Cussigh (Fra) 24 (578); 5. Vijayveer Sidhu 13 (572); 6. Udhayveer Sidhu 9 (577); 10. Anish Bhanwala 562; 12. Agneya Kaushik 560.

Trap team: 1. Italy 6 (486); 2. India (Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihan, Vivaan Kapoor) 4 (473); 3. Slovakia, 4. USA.

Junior women: 25m sports pistol team: 1. India (Rhythm Sangwan, Naamya Kapoor, Manu Bhaker) 16 (446) 878; 2. USA 4 (437) 859; 3. France 17 (435) 872; 4. Ukraine 7 (435) 854.

Trap team: 1. USA 6 (450); 2. Italy 4 (466); 3. Germany 6 (444); 4. India (Divya Singh, Aadya Tripathi, Kirti Gupta) 2 (405).

Mixed team 50m rifle prone: 1. Germany 17 (415.8) 617.7; 2. USA-2 5 (416.3) 613.8; 3. USA-1 16 (410.9) 614.1; 4. Austria 8 (412.0) 613.2; 6. India (Samra Sift Kaur, Surya Pratap Singh) 409.5 (611.4); 9. India-2 (Ashi Chouksey, Sanskar Havelia) 604.0.