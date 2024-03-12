SPORTS | Nation-wide talent hunt scheme KIRTI launched

March 12, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) programme was launched by the Union Sports Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, at the Sector-7 Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The scheme, aimed at school children in the age group of nine to 18 years, will focus on using sports as a tool for healthy life and primarily keep youngsters away from drugs and gadgetry distractions.

“KIRTI wants to reach out to every block in the country and connect with those kids who want to play a sport. I urge every child to register through the MyBharat portal and the onus will be on us to go to them and provide the opportunity through KIRTI,” said the Sports Minister.

The launch was also made in 50 centres across the country. Fifty thousand applicants were being assessed in the first phase across 10 sports disciplines, including athletics, boxing, wrestling, hockey, football, and wrestling.

It was stated that 20 lakh assessments would be done in the first year to identify and assess talent through notified talent assessment centres.

Data analytics based on artificial intelligence would be used to assess the sporting acumen of the aspiring athletes.

It was stressed that there would be tactical collaboration with the national sports federations and State governments.

The Minister stated that the government had already spent about Rs. 3000 crore on infrastructure and there were more than 1000 Khelo India centres across the country.

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Kumar Jena was present at the launch and said the scheme was engaging kids at the right age to nurture them.

The Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kiron Kher said, “Every parent wants their child to achieve something in life. Many a time dreams and reality don’t meet. At least in sports, KIRTI will help bridge that gap. Now every child wanting to play and excel in a sport will have a pathway.”

The Minister reiterated the government’s intention to host the Youth Olympics in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036.

