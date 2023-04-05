HamberMenu
Sports Ministry approves financial assistance for 12 para shuttlers

The funding will allow para-badminton players to participate in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International tournament, part of the Paris Paralympics pathway for 2023

April 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance to 12 para-badminton players, including Pramod Bhagat and Mansi Joshi, for their participation in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International.

The tournament is a Level 2 event and part of the Paris Paralympics pathway for 2023.

The funding has been cleared under ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and will cover financial assistance to the players and their support staff.

The funding will cover athletes' and the support staff's travel, visa, and insurance costs, along with their boarding and lodging, their entry fees for the competition and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for other daily financial needs.

The para shuttlers who have been granted assistance are Bhagat, Joshi, Krishna Nagar, Sukant Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon, Mandeep Kaur, Nithya Sre, Parul Parmar and Manisha Ramadass.

