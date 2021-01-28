Sports Minister Rijiju launches anti-doping reference material

KOLKATA

28 January 2021 21:58 IST

I congratulate all the scientists: minister

A reference material (RM), jointly synthesised by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, for use in the anti-doping field was launched by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.

The RM, identified by NDTL as one of the rarely available ones globally, would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited labs, said a statement from the Sports Ministry.

During testing of a sample, RMs provide identity confirmation for prohibited substances which do not have threshold limits.

NDTL and NIPER-G had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2020 to synthesise 20 rare RMs over three years.

“This is a special moment. I congratulate all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for producing one of the 20 RMs,” said Rijiju.

It has been decided to distribute 5mg of this indigenously developed RM to all the WADA-accredited dope testing laboratories free of cost. Rijiju said the gesture would generate goodwill.