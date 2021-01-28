Sports Minister Rijiju launches anti-doping reference material

A reference material (RM), jointly synthesised by the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, for use in the anti-doping field was launched by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.
The RM, identified by NDTL as one of the rarely available ones globally, would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited labs, said a statement from the Sports Ministry.
During testing of a sample, RMs provide identity confirmation for prohibited substances which do not have threshold limits.
NDTL and NIPER-G had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2020 to synthesise 20 rare RMs over three years.
“This is a special moment. I congratulate all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for producing one of the 20 RMs,” said Rijiju.
It has been decided to distribute 5mg of this indigenously developed RM to all the WADA-accredited dope testing laboratories free of cost. Rijiju said the gesture would generate goodwill.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath